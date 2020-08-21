UrduPoint.com
Germany To Take On More Debt In 2021 Due To Virus: Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Germany to take on more debt in 2021 due to virus: finance minister

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Germany will need to take on yet more debt in 2021 to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Friday.

"Next year we will continue to be forced to suspend the debt rule and spend considerable funds to protect the health of citizens and stabilise the economy," Scholz said in an interview with the Funke media group, referring to Germany's cherished policy of keeping a balanced budget.

Scholz already plans to borrow around 218 billion Euros ($258 billion) this year to help pay for a huge rescue package to steer the country through the coronavirus-induced downturn, blasting through a financial crisis-era "debt brake" written into the constitution.

