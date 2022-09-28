Germany to Withhold Assessment of Nord Stream Gas Leaks Till Probe Results Out - Spokesman

Germany refrains from assessing the gas leak incident at the Nord Stream pipelines until investigation results become available, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Germany refrains from assessing the gas leak incident at the Nord Stream pipelines until investigation results become available, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

"We are not assessing (the incident) at the moment, and we are expecting the probe's results," Hebestreit told a briefing.

The official also said that there were no preconditions to assume that a rapid drop in pressure in one of the segments of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline had been caused by natural causes.

The incident occurred on Monday in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm.

Later in the day, the operator said that pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.

On Tuesday, gas pipeline operator Nord Stream AG said that it was impossible to estimate when the Nord Stream pipelines could resume their operation, but noted that all resources were mobilized to assess the damage.

The cause of the incident remains unknown and an investigation is underway. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that the disruption was caused by detonations, suggesting a possible sabotage.