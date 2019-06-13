UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, UAE Express Concerns Over Rising Tensions In Gulf Region In Wake Of Tanker Attack

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:58 AM

Germany, UAE Express Concerns Over Rising Tensions in Gulf Region in Wake of Tanker Attack

The United Arab Emirates and Germany have expressed their concerns about growing tensions in the Gulf region, the two countries have said in a statement on the results of UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Berlin, in the wake of an attack on oil tankers off the UAE coast

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The United Arab Emirates and Germany have expressed their concerns about growing tensions in the Gulf region, the two countries have said in a statement on the results of UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Berlin, in the wake of an attack on oil tankers off the UAE coast.

"As for Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Germany express their concerns by increasing tensions in the [Gulf] region and call on Iran to play a positive role and refraining from any moves leading to escalation," the statement read, as quoted by the Emirates News Agency WAM.

During his visit to Germany, the UAE crown prince met with Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the current situation in the Gulf region, according to the agency.

One Norwegian-registered, one UAE-flagged and two Saudi tankers were attacked off the port of Fujairah in the UAE exclusive economic zone on May 12.

Iran has been accused of staging the attack in a bid to disrupt Middle Eastern oil exports. Tehran has denied the allegations.

Norway, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates subsequently issued a report on the results of their probe into the attack, suggesting that a state actor had likely been behind the incident.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Exports Iran UAE Oil Visit Saudi Germany Berlin Tehran Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Angela Merkel May From Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Meeting held to review progress of sports projects ..

40 seconds ago

Peshawar High Court suspends notification of appoi ..

41 seconds ago

Envoy, PA Speaker discuss EU funded projects

5 minutes ago

Wasa MD for early completion of development scheme ..

5 minutes ago

DIG Opreations visits Gulberg police station

5 minutes ago

Iran says tanker 'attacks' as Japan PM visits 'sus ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.