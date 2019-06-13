Germany, UAE Express Concerns Over Rising Tensions in Gulf Region in Wake of Tanker Attack

(@imziishan)

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The United Arab Emirates and Germany have expressed their concerns about growing tensions in the Gulf region, the two countries have said in a statement on the results of UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Berlin, in the wake of an attack on oil tankers off the UAE coast.

"As for Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Germany express their concerns by increasing tensions in the [Gulf] region and call on Iran to play a positive role and refraining from any moves leading to escalation," the statement read, as quoted by the Emirates News Agency WAM.

During his visit to Germany, the UAE crown prince met with Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the current situation in the Gulf region, according to the agency.

One Norwegian-registered, one UAE-flagged and two Saudi tankers were attacked off the port of Fujairah in the UAE exclusive economic zone on May 12.

Iran has been accused of staging the attack in a bid to disrupt Middle Eastern oil exports. Tehran has denied the allegations.

Norway, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates subsequently issued a report on the results of their probe into the attack, suggesting that a state actor had likely been behind the incident.