Germany, Ukraine to Hold Business Forum on Friday

A German-Ukrainian business forum will take place in a virtual setting on Friday, with high-ranking officials discussing ways to bolster economic ties.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will address the opening of the forum, the fourth such event since 2015.

Ministers and business leaders will discuss industrial cooperation and digitalization, green energy, agriculture and food processing, investment, logistics and infrastructure.

Ukraine's small- and medium-sized companies hope the forum will help them break into the lucrative German market, after the virus-hit Ukrainian economy shrank by five percent last year.