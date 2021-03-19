UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, Ukraine To Hold Business Forum On Friday

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

Germany, Ukraine to Hold Business Forum on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) A German-Ukrainian business forum will take place in a virtual setting on Friday, with high-ranking officials discussing ways to bolster economic ties.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will address the opening of the forum, the fourth such event since 2015.

Ministers and business leaders will discuss industrial cooperation and digitalization, green energy, agriculture and food processing, investment, logistics and infrastructure.

Ukraine's small- and medium-sized companies hope the forum will help them break into the lucrative German market, after the virus-hit Ukrainian economy shrank by five percent last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Agriculture German Angela Merkel 2015 Market Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

10 hours ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

10 hours ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

9 hours ago

US warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to 'im ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.