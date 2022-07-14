UrduPoint.com

Germany Unlikely To Sharply Reduce Reliance On Russian Gas By 2024 - Moody's

Published July 14, 2022

Germany Unlikely to Sharply Reduce Reliance on Russian Gas by 2024 - Moody's

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Germany has already decreased the reliance on Russian gas but it is unlikely to reduce the dependence to 10 percent to 2024, the Moody's rating agency said.

"Germany's reliance on Russian gas imports has already been halved to around30% of imports now from around 60% in 2020 and further diversification of sources is underway, for instance through increased purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG). However, the government's goal of reducing its reliance on Russian gas to 10% by 2024 appears ambitious," the agency said in a report.

According to Moody's, Italy is better prepared for the energy crisis due to the existing pipelines to North Africa and liquefied gas terminals (LNG). The agency added that the country could fully replace the Russian gas supplies by 2025.

Europe is now entering into an energy crisis amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the sanctions against Moscow that may result in the suspension of Russian gas supplies to the EU.

