Germany Unveils 2021 Assessment of Nord Stream 2 Impact on Energy Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Germany's economy ministry has unveiled the 2021 assessment of consequences that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would have on German and EU energy security.

The 54-page document was published at the request of Spiegel magazine. It was adopted on October 26, 2021 during the waning days of Angela Merkel's chancellorship when incumbent Olaf Scholz was her deputy.

"The assessment comes to the overall conclusion that the certification does not jeopardize the security of gas supply of Germany and the European Union," the opinion reads.

The study acknowledged that the EU relied on imports for almost 90% of its natural gas consumption but concluded that certification of the second gas link to Russia would increase the bloc's resilience.

"Nord Stream 2 increases the security of European gas supply because it allows for gas supply from new fields in the Yamal Peninsula," it reads.

The Nord Stream 2 construction was completed in September of 2021 but Germany delayed its operational certification and halted the process indefinitely in February, shortly before Russia launched a security operation in Ukraine.