Germany Wants Russian Gas, Can Build Energy Policy Regardless of US - Lawmaker

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Germany wants to keep buying Russian gas and its energy policy does not concern the United States, Klaus Ernst, the chair of the German parliament's committee on the economy and energy, told Sputnik.

Washington has been critical of Nord Stream 2 pipeline project set to bring Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea,

"The price issue plays the decisive role in what gas is in demand in Germany. As long as Russian gas is much cheaper and more environment-friendly that the US gas from fracking, Germany buys it .

.. At the moment, there is a wide consensus, including in the German Bundestag, that we want Russian gas and we want to maintain our relations with Russia," Ernst said.

He added that "the way we shape our energy policy does not concern the Americans."

Russia has repeatedly pointed out that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project, not a political one, and would not lead to a halt of gas transit via Ukraine.