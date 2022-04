Germany Wants to Abandon Gas Imports From Russia - Baerbock

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany wants to abandon imports of Russian gas, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday, adding that "it is better to do it today

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Germany wants to abandon imports of Russian gas, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday, adding that "it is better to do it today."

"Security in Europe means that we are reducing and ending our dependence on Russia, primarily in the energy sector. We want to abandon gas imports from Russia. Better to do it today than tomorrow," Baerbock said during a press conference in Riga.