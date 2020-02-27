Germany Weighing Measures to Protect Economy From Virus Fallout - Reports

The German government is considering measures to prop up the national economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, a German daily cited a source as saying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The German government is considering measures to prop up the national economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, a German daily cited a source as saying.

"We are considering different scenarios and ways of aiding the economy," a source in the government was quoted as saying by the Handelsblatt.

The support will depend on the scale of the epidemic, which has been reported in four states. Twenty-seven people have fallen ill with the COVID-19 disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

The plan is expected to be finalized in the next few days. The measures under consideration range from traditional fiscal stimuli to targeted support of hardest-hit businesses. In the past, these were allowed to take money from a specially designated fund.