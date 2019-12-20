Germany Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Agreement on Gas Transit - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

Germany welcomes Russian-Ukrainian agreement in principle on gas transit and hopes that the accords will be implemented successfully, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday

"Gas transit through Ukraine will continue.

For this sake, Russia and Ukraine have at least reached an agreement in principle," Maas said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

He added that Berlin welcomed the growing rapport between the countries and hoped that negotiations could now be finalized successfully.