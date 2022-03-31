Germany Will Soon Decide on 'Protection of Companies' Due to Rising Gas Prices - Minister

Germany will soon make a decision to "protect companies" in connection with rising gas prices, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said at a briefing in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Germany will soon make a decision to "protect companies" in connection with rising gas prices, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said at a briefing in Berlin.

"We have discussed the situation with rising energy prices. France and Germany are taking similar measures to protect our people, private households.

We will soon make decisions on protecting our economy, businesses, and we collectively believe that we should concentrate assistance first of all on companies particularly affected by rising energy prices," the minister said at a briefing with his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire.

Lindner added that the purpose of this support was to maintain a stable financial system and stabilize price growth. Germany and France intend to act in this direction in a coordinated manner, the minister said.