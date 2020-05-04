Germany Will Support Firms Working on Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Project- Cabinet Document

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The German government continues to view the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline positively and will provide political support to companies engaged in the project, according to a cabinet document published on Monday.

"The Federal government does not know how the project will be implemented from a technical point of view, but it proceeds from the understanding that the Nord Stream 2 project will be completed. The government will continue to provide political support to the companies involved in the project," the document read.

Berlin continues to view Nord Stream 2 in positive terms and considers the pipeline to be a purely economic project, cabinet ministers added.

Despite Washington's plans to levy sanctions against the pipeline, the German government does not believe that the US and Europe are foes in an economic war, according to the document.

"Due to the fact that, as there has always been, a very high volume of transatlantic trade and mutual investments, there can be no talk of an economic war between the United States and the European Union," ministers said.

In the same document, German ministers committed to not retaliating to US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and also stated that involvement in the project does not pose a threat to NATO.

Nord Stream 2 is a proposed 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year. The project is backed by Russia's Gazprom and five other firms, including Germany's Uniper and Wintershall energy companies.

Since taking office in 2016, US President Donald Trump has levied tariffs on several products from the EU. In 2018, tariffs were placed on steel and aluminum, and following a dispute between the Airbus and Boeing plane manufacturers, Washington imposed levies on billions of Dollars of products, such as French wine and Scottish whiskey.