Germany Will Support Ukraine on Gas Transit Even Under Next Chancellors - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Germany intends to support Ukraine in the issue of maintaining gas transit through the country, and subsequent chancellors will do this, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will leave her post after the parliamentary elections in September, said on Monday.

"I think we are not powerless in this issue [preserving gas transit through Ukraine].

We promised this to Ukraine and we will stick to it. I take care of keeping my promises, and I think this applies to every next German chancellor," she said before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She noted that "it is clear to us, and Russia knows it, that gas transit through Ukraine is for us a part of the entire package of the gas portfolio [sources of gas imports]."