ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Germany's cheap public transport deal, which allows everyone traveling around the country to purchase a monthly ticket for 9 Euros ($9.59), is welcomed by residents, but is unlikely to relieve those who are currently struggling financially, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Albert Breininger, told Sputnik.

Starting June 1, the 9-euro ticket for public transport has become effective throughout Germany. Its purpose is to provide financial relief to Germans affected by soaring energy prices and to encourage car users to switch to public transportation.

According to the Association of German Transport Companies, 7 million tickets have already been sold across the country. The ticket is available for the months of June, July and August.

"It is a good initiative welcomed by the Germans. It was intended to help out people during hard times. I think it would be very much appreciated by young people who want to enjoy the summer and don't mind inconveniences. Refugees from Ukraine may use it too, but I don't think it's really going to relieve those people who are suffering financially at the moment," Breininger said.

Even though the initiative would spare some money, it was more of a populist move, rather than a long-term solution. Furthermore, people are wondering how the initiative will work out especially after a summer school break begins and families start travel extensively, Breininger noted.

"I am not sure that our transport system would be able to deal with such traffic," he said.

At a drastically reduced price, customers can use a variety of public transport, including trams, underground trains, suburban trains, buses and ferries, regional trains. The 9-euro ticket, however, cannot be used for long-distance trains and express trains such as Intercity Express, Intercity and Eurocity trains.

Germany's year-on-year inflation rate in May is expected to increase from 7.4% to the record 7.9%, with consumer prices growing by 0.9% over the past month, according to the Federal Statistical Office. The natural gas costs in Germany also keep rising at an unprecedented pace, given disruptions at the key transit route via Ukraine and overall repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis.