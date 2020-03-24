UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Altmaier Describes Billions Of Euros In Aid As First Step To Save Economy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:35 PM

Germany's Altmaier Describes Billions of Euros in Aid as First Step to Save Economy

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Tuesday that billions of euros to be injected in the economy were the first step toward mitigating the impact of the health crisis

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Tuesday that billions of Euros to be injected in the economy were the first step toward mitigating the impact of the health crisis.

"We consider the package of measures as the first step. We know that its speedy implementation is of critical importance," he said at a press conference in Berlin.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the government would send a 156 billion ($168 billion) aid package bill to parliament this week in a bid to prop up the economy.

Altmaier said the government was working closely with top economists and "social partners" to "take measures, step by step, to get out of this crisis."

He admitted that the coronavirus outbreak was weighing down on the economy, with millions of workers switching to telecommuting. He predicted that the impact of the epidemic would be worse than that of the 2008 financial crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament German Berlin Government Top Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler orders 10% ؜reduction in SEWA bills ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media suspends print publications, issue ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics postponed: IOC

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad stresses people to a ..

3 minutes ago

China virus epicentre to open up

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.