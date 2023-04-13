UrduPoint.com

Germany's Annual Inflation Eases To 7.4% In March

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Germany's annual inflation eases to 7.4% in March

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Germany's annual inflation rate came in at 7.4% in March, easing from 8.7% in both the first two months of the year, official figures showed on Thursday.

Despite the decrease in the rate, the inflation is still high, Ruth Brand, the head of the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said in a press release.

"Households felt especially the impact of yet another rise in food prices in March," Brand added.

In March, food prices soared by 22.3% on a yearly basis, even more than in January and February, and stands at three times the overall inflation rate.

Among food, the price of egg rose by 34.

6%, vegetable by 27.3%, bread and cereals by 23.8%, and fish products and seafood by 22.2%.

Destatis said very high price rises were observed for some foodstuffs, and consumers had to pay 70.9% more for sugar in March versus the same month last year.

The price increase for the energy products was at 3.5% in March, down from 19.1% in February and 23.1% in January.

"Due to the previous year's strong rise in energy prices, the figure for March 2023 was however subject to a base effect," it added.

The inflation rate excluding energy and food was also at 5.8% in Germany last month.

The monthly inflation rate was at 0.8% in March in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Germany Same Price January February March From

Recent Stories

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

38 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

39 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

39 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

2 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

3 hours ago
 Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins ..

Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins 29th Ramadan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.