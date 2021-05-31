(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Germany's annual inflation rate is expected to rise by 2.5% in May, the highest level in almost a decade, according to official figures published on Monday by the Federal statistics agency.

Germany last saw annual inflation jump 2.

5% in September 2011, the German Handelsblatt newspaper said. The rise was largely driven by soaring energy prices, which rose 10% within a year.

Inflation caused a drive in German and French stock markets. The DAX index of the 30 largest German companies closed down 0.64 points, while France's CAC 40 was 0.57 points lower at the end of the day.