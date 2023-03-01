MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Annual inflation in Germany amounted to 8.7% in February, remaining at the same level recorded in the previous month, according to preliminary estimates published by the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Wednesday.

At the same time, a Destatis forecast expected consumer prices to increase by 0.

8% over the past month compared to January 2023.

Experts from the DailyFX portal predicted in February that inflation in Germany would slow down to 8.5%.

Growing energy and food prices have been consistently putting pressure on overall consumer prices in the country. In February 2023, food prices rose by 21.8% year-on-year, with energy prices growing by 19.1% over the same time span, the statistical office said.