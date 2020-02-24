Germany's CDU To Decide On Merkel Successor In April Or May: Party Sources
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:09 PM
Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) will decide on a successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel at a congress at the end of April or start of May, party sources told AFP on Monday
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) will decide on a successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel at a congress at the end of April or start of May, party sources told AFP on Monday.
Merkel's initial heir apparent, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, resigned as party leader this month over a scandal involving apparent cooperation with the far right, prompting a new leadership race.