MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Germany may face a landslide recession that will massively affect businesses and jobs in the country, Carsten Linnemann, deputy leader of the Christ-Democratic Union (CDU), the biggest opposition party in Germany, said on Friday.

"I am convinced that we will face a landslide recession that will massively bury companies and jobs. This landslide recession will go beyond what we have experienced during the coronavirus pandemic so far. We will end up in a dramatic situation because we will no longer contain the inflation in near future," Linnemann said in an interview with Die Welt newspaper.

The CDU deputy leader also criticized the government's energy policy, as he spoke of a baker who had to pay more 200,000 Euros ($200,000) this August for the same amount of electricity, for which he had to pay only 65,000 euros ($65,000) a year ago.

"We can surely tell him: if you consume less, we will reward it. But, I believe, there should be more support for the mid-size business," Linnemann added.

Last week, the German government introduced a relief package worth 65 billion euros for the country's economy as well as for the German population. The measures have been sharply criticized by the opposition and described as insufficient.

The energy crisis, rampant inflation in Germany, as well as the government's response to it have been driving forces for protests across Germany, which kicked off early this week in Leipzig. The German Left Party said on Monday that there would be more demonstrations unless the government takes effective measures to tackle economic problems.