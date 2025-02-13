Open Menu

Germany's Commerzbank To Cut Jobs To Fight Off UniCredit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 06:17 PM

German lender Commerzbank said Thursday it plans to cut about 3,900 jobs, around 10 percent of its workforce, as it seeks to fight off advances from Italian bank UniCredit

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) German lender Commerzbank said Thursday it plans to cut about 3,900 jobs, around 10 percent of its workforce, as it seeks to fight off advances from Italian bank UniCredit.

The cuts, to be implemented by 2028, come as the bank makes "efficiency gains" from digitalisation and increased use of overseas sites, Commerzbank said.

The reductions would mainly affect operations in Germany, the bank said, adding they would be pushed through by such steps as offering early retirement.

At the same time, more jobs will be added overseas, in locations such as Poland.

The announcement comes after Commerzbank reported last month its profits jumped 20 percent in 2024 to hit a record high and pledged to return more cash to shareholders.

The bank also boosted its financial targets Thursday, and is aiming to increase its net profit to 4.

2 billion euros by 2028, up from about 2.7 billion last year.

By boosting its targets and cutting staff, Commerzbank hopes to become more attractive to investors and bolster its defences against UniCredit.

The UniCredit, Commerzbank saga began in September when Italy's second-biggest bank surprised markets by revealing it had built up a stake in its rival, triggering talk that CEO Andrea Orcel wanted to push for an ambitious pan-European banking merger.

It has since boosted its holding in the German bank to around 28 percent.

But Commerzbank has vowed to fight any takeover, and the approach has sparked anger in Germany, with politicians, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, opposed to it.

