UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's COVID-19-Related Economy Stimulus Package Totals $158Bln - Economy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:25 PM

Germany's COVID-19-Related Economy Stimulus Package Totals $158Bln - Economy Minister

Germany's economy stimulus package, introduced to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure further growth, totaled 130 billion euros ($158 billion), which is largest similar program approved since the end of the war, Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Germany's economy stimulus package, introduced to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure further growth, totaled 130 billion Euros ($158 billion), which is largest similar program approved since the end of the war, Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

"Exactly a year ago, the largest economic recovery program that ever existed in the Federal Republic of Germany was presented and adopted ... In total, we poured 130 billion euros in the package," Altmaier told reporters.

Apart from that, the German government allocated 30 billion euros to support companies that introduced reduced working hours because of the pandemic and over 100 billion euros for the loans provided to enterprises.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Germany From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 92 lives, infects 2,028 more peopl ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan proudly leading 'green finance' innovatio ..

6 minutes ago

UAE seeks to enhance trade ties with Iraq: Salem A ..

31 minutes ago

Letter With Request for Yaroshenko's Pardon Return ..

6 minutes ago

Fans extend wishes as Ahmed Shahzad blessed with b ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.