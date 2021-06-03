(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Germany's economy stimulus package, introduced to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure further growth, totaled 130 billion Euros ($158 billion), which is largest similar program approved since the end of the war, Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

Apart from that, the German government allocated 30 billion euros to support companies that introduced reduced working hours because of the pandemic and over 100 billion euros for the loans provided to enterprises.