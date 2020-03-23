The German government will take on a significant debt to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, the cabinet spokesman said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The German government will take on a significant debt to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, the cabinet spokesman said Monday.

"We will take loans to the tune of 156 billion Euros [$168 billion] to cover extremely high damage costs. Thus, we will significantly exceed the upper debt limit," Steffen Seibert told reporters.

He said that the government believed the health crisis warranted a break with the country's traditional "black zero" monetary policy, which requires a balanced budget, but added that the parliament would get the final say.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said earlier in the day he would present a 156 billion euro stimulus package in parliament on Wednesday to protect businesses and jobs during the coronavirus crisis.