UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Debt Burden To Grow Significantly Amid Coronavirus Response - Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:38 PM

Germany's Debt Burden to Grow Significantly Amid Coronavirus Response - Cabinet

The German government will take on a significant debt to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, the cabinet spokesman said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The German government will take on a significant debt to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, the cabinet spokesman said Monday.

"We will take loans to the tune of 156 billion Euros [$168 billion] to cover extremely high damage costs. Thus, we will significantly exceed the upper debt limit," Steffen Seibert told reporters.

He said that the government believed the health crisis warranted a break with the country's traditional "black zero" monetary policy, which requires a balanced budget, but added that the parliament would get the final say.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said earlier in the day he would present a 156 billion euro stimulus package in parliament on Wednesday to protect businesses and jobs during the coronavirus crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament Budget German Euro Government Cabinet Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab calls cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago

Fitch Confirms 'BB' Aeroflot Rating, Downgrades Ou ..

2 minutes ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Teachers, Studen ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President urges Ulema to guide people in light ..

2 minutes ago

Traffic police accelerates awareness of COVID19, d ..

8 minutes ago

WHO Needs to Publicly Explain Health Risks of Wild ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.