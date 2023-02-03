BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The exports of Germany to Russia in December 2022 decreased by 59.8% year-on-year to 0.9 billion Euros ($0.98 billion), the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday.

"Exports to the Russian Federation in December 2022 decreased by 16.

7% to 0.9 billion euros compared to November 2022... and decreased by 59.8% (in December 2022) compared to December 2021," Destatis said in a statement.

At the same time, Russia's exports to Germany increased by 0.1% to 1.6 billion euros in December year-on-year.