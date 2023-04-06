(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :New manufacturing orders in Germany declined 5.7% on a yearly basis in February, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The turnover index was also down by 0.6% compared to February last year, data from the German Federal statistical office Destatis showed.

On a monthly basis, factory orders and turnover climbed 4.8% and 1.5%, respectively, in February.

Domestic orders rose by 5.6% and foreign orders by 4.2% versus January.

In January, factory orders in Germany plunged by 12% on a yearly basis, Destatis reported.