Germany's Federal Network Agency Says German Gas Storage Facilities 39% Full

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 07:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The Bundesnetzagentur, the German Federal Network Agency that regulates gas and electricity, said on Thursday that Germany's gas storage facilities are 39% full, surpassing the volumes of previous years.

"Current storage levels at the storage facilities are now 39%. They are now in some cases significantly higher than in spring 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2021," the Bundesnetzagentur said in a daily report.

The agency noted that it is "closely monitoring possible effects of the reduction in gas transit flows through Ukraine," adding that the gas supply in Germany was stable, and that recent disruptions in flows through Ukraine were "more than compensated for by higher volumes from Norway and the Netherlands."

The Bundesnetzagentur also said that the 14% rise in gas prices earlier in the day "falls within the fluctuation range noted in the last few weeks."

