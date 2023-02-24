MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The growth of Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2022 has been revised from 0.5% to 0.3% in annual terms, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Friday.

"The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reports that the GDP was by 0.2 percentage points lower than communicated in the first release of 30 January 2023.The German economy markedly lost momentum at the end of the year," the office said in a statement, adding that the Calendar and price adjusted growth amounted to 0.

9% over the same period.

The decrease in household consumption expenditure and capital formation in some industries in late 2022 led to the downgrading of GDP performance in the fourth quarter of last year, according to Destatis.

Earlier in the week, experts from the DailyFX portal predicted that German GDP growth over the last three months of 2022 would amount to 0.5%.

Germany's GDP increased by 1.8% in 2022 in total, according to the final data provided by Destatis, with previous estimates putting the growth at 1.9%.