Germany's GDP May Fall By 1.5-6% In 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Think Tank

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:40 PM

Germany's GDP May Fall by 1.5-6% in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Think Tank

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic is pushing Germany into a deep recession, and the country's economy may fall by 1.5-6 percent in 2020, the Munich-based ifo Institute for Economic Research said Thursday.

"One scenario under consideration at the ifo Institute is highly positive, with economic output of minus 1.5 percent for 2020. However, this takes only minor declines in industry production into account. In a second scenario, which assumes greater cutbacks in production, economic output shrinks by 6 percent," ifo President Clemens Fuest said, as quoted in the institute's press release.

In its previous forecast in December 2019, ifo expected 1.1 percent GDP growth in 2020.

To mitigate the impact of the crisis, the institute proposed the suspension of all taxes for small- and medium-sized businesses for several months, and additional help to workers who are losing income due to unpaid leave.

Support for liquidity and government guarantees can prevent a wave of bankruptcies, it said.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) is even more pessimistic, predicting that the German economy may shrink 4.5-9 percent this year.

The 4.5 percent GDP drop may be expected if the current coronavirus situation lasts until the end of April. If recovery only happens in August, the GDP will fall 8.7 percent, the IfW said.

Early this year, the IfW predicted a 0.1 percent drop in Germany's GDP in 2020.

