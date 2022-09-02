UrduPoint.com

Germany's Habeck Says Not Relying On Nord Stream 1 For Winter Gas Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the Federal government would not rely on Russian gas coming through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to last the country through winter.

"We should not count on gas coming via Nord Stream 1 during winter," he told a press conference in Berlin.

Gazprom said the pipeline would be shut for three days until Saturday to allow maintenance on its only operational compressor at the Portovaya station. Habeck said there were no direct talks between his ministry and the Russian energy giant.

The press conference was called to announce that Germany had chartered a fifth LNG ship to shore up gas supplies during the cold season as energy prices continue to soar.

Germany consumed 90 billion cubic meters of gas annually before 2022, with 55% of imports coming from Russia, Habeck said. As Russian supplies via Nord Stream 1 shrank to 20% of its capacity, the government sought to source vital supplies from elsewhere.

