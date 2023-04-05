Germany's Healthcare Expenditures Up In 2021 Due To Pandemic
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM
ISTANBUL, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Germany's healthcare expenditures jumped 7.5% to €474.1 billion ($559.4 billion) in 2021, in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's statistical authority said on Wednesday.
The expenditures were equal to €5,699 per capita, Destatis announced.
The 7.5% rise was the largest since calculations began in 1992, it noted.
Healthcare expenditures in 2021 accounted for 13.2% of the country's GDP.