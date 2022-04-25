Sentiment in the German economy in April stabilized at a low level of 91.8 points after sinking to 90.8 points in March on the news of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the Munich-based ifo Institute for economic research said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Sentiment in the German economy in April stabilized at a low level of 91.8 points after sinking to 90.8 points in March on the news of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the Munich-based ifo Institute for economic research said.

"The ifo Business Climate Index rose to 91.8 points in April, after 90.8 points in March. This was due primarily to less pessimism in companies' expectations.

Their assessments of the current situation are minimally better," it said.

The index is based on 9,000 monthly responses from manufacturing, service sector, trade, and construction businesses. The survey found that business climate in the manufacturing and service sectors had improved to reflect less pessimism about the coming months, while trade and construction continued to suffer from noticeably worse assessments of the current situation and supply chain disruptions.