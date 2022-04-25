UrduPoint.com

Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index Rises To 91.8 Points After Sharp Decline

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 06:15 PM

Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index Rises to 91.8 Points After Sharp Decline

Sentiment in the German economy in April stabilized at a low level of 91.8 points after sinking to 90.8 points in March on the news of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the Munich-based ifo Institute for economic research said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Sentiment in the German economy in April stabilized at a low level of 91.8 points after sinking to 90.8 points in March on the news of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the Munich-based ifo Institute for economic research said.

"The ifo Business Climate Index rose to 91.8 points in April, after 90.8 points in March. This was due primarily to less pessimism in companies' expectations.

Their assessments of the current situation are minimally better," it said.

The index is based on 9,000 monthly responses from manufacturing, service sector, trade, and construction businesses. The survey found that business climate in the manufacturing and service sectors had improved to reflect less pessimism about the coming months, while trade and construction continued to suffer from noticeably worse assessments of the current situation and supply chain disruptions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia German March April From

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcas ..

Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcasing Latest Innovations in Neo ..

18 minutes ago
 World Malaria day observed in Badin

World Malaria day observed in Badin

few seconds
 Another 45,000 flee Ukraine war

Another 45,000 flee Ukraine war

2 seconds ago
 Three more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RW ..

Three more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

4 seconds ago
 Iran's Foreign Ministry Calls 5th Round of Talks W ..

Iran's Foreign Ministry Calls 5th Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia Positive

2 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Approves $165Mln Sale of Ammunition ..

US State Dept. Approves $165Mln Sale of Ammunition to Ukraine - Pentagon

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.