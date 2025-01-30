(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Import prices in Germany rose by 2.0% on a yearly basis in December, official figures by Destatis revealed on Thursday.

Energy prices rose significantly as electricity went up by 62.2% and natural gas increased by 9% year-on-year in December.

The import prices for nondurable consumer goods and intermediate goods were 4.6% higher than in December 2023.

Import prices increased 0.4% month-on-month, which was also affected by the increasing energy prices.

On a yearly average, import prices decreased by 1.2% in 2024, compared to 2023.

Export prices of the country rose both on a yearly and monthly basis, 1.8% and 0.3%, respectively, while on an annual average, they increased 0.3% in 2024.