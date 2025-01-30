Germany's Import Prices Up 2% Year-on-year In December
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Import prices in Germany rose by 2.0% on a yearly basis in December, official figures by Destatis revealed on Thursday.
Energy prices rose significantly as electricity went up by 62.2% and natural gas increased by 9% year-on-year in December.
The import prices for nondurable consumer goods and intermediate goods were 4.6% higher than in December 2023.
Import prices increased 0.4% month-on-month, which was also affected by the increasing energy prices.
On a yearly average, import prices decreased by 1.2% in 2024, compared to 2023.
Export prices of the country rose both on a yearly and monthly basis, 1.8% and 0.3%, respectively, while on an annual average, they increased 0.3% in 2024.
