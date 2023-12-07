ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Germany's industrial output dropped for the fifth consecutive month in October, down 0.4% from a month ago, according to Destatis data on Thursday.

The market estimated a 0.2% growth in October's figure which eased from a 1.3% decline in September.

The decrease was mainly led by a 6.3% month-on-month decrease in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, shifting from a 3.9% rise in September.

By contrast, production in the automotive sector rose by 0.7% in the same period.

On an annual basis, industrial production dove by 3.5% in October.