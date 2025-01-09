Germany's Industrial Output Grows Much Faster Than Expected
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Germany’s industrial output rose far more than market estimates in November, according to official data released on Thursday.
Production in industry grew 1.5% month-on-month in November, reversing October's upwardly revised 0.4% decline, German statistical authority Destatis said in a statement.
The market had forecast the output to gain 0.5% in the month.
The improvement was mainly led by a 5.6% increase in energy, a 2.1% rise in construction, and the "manufacture of other transport equipment" sector (aircraft, ships, trains, military vehicles) jumping 11.4%.
The production of capital goods rose 1.4%, consumer goods 0.9%, and intermediate goods 0.5%, it added.
On an annual basis, Germany’s industrial production fell for the 18th consecutive month, falling 2.8% in November.
