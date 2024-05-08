Germany's Industrial Output Shows Decline In March
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Germany's industrial output fell 0.4% month-on-month in March, shifting from February's downwardly revised 1.7% growth, according to Destatis data released Wednesday.
Markets had expected a 0.
6% decline in the March figure.
The production of consumer goods dropped 1.4%, intermediate goods 0.6%, and energy 4.2% from a month earlier.
On an annual basis, industrial production fell 3.3% in March, following a 5.3% decline in February.
Recent Stories
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange opens midweek up45 minutes ago
-
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan56 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1016 against USD Wednesday1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 20244 hours ago
-
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister14 hours ago
-
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets14 hours ago
-
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses14 hours ago
-
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal leaves for China15 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism15 hours ago