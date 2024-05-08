Open Menu

Germany's Industrial Output Shows Decline In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Germany's industrial output shows decline in March

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Germany's industrial output fell 0.4% month-on-month in March, shifting from February's downwardly revised 1.7% growth, according to Destatis data released Wednesday.

Markets had expected a 0.

6% decline in the March figure.

The production of consumer goods dropped 1.4%, intermediate goods 0.6%, and energy 4.2% from a month earlier.

On an annual basis, industrial production fell 3.3% in March, following a 5.3% decline in February.

