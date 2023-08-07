(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Industrial production in Germany fell in June on both a yearly and monthly basis, official figures from Destatis showed on Monday.

The production in industry index dropped 1.5% on a monthly basis and 1.7% on a yearly basis, the statistical authority said.

Down 3.

5% on a monthly basis, production in the automotive industry had a particularly severe effect on the country's overall industrial performance.

The construction industry, dropping 2.8% month-on-month in June, also had a negative impact.

"By contrast, the strong growth in production in the pharmaceutical industry (+7.9%) had a positive impact on overall performance," it noted.

Destatis added that production in energy-intensive industrial areas rose 1.1% in June versus May.