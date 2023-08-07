Open Menu

Germany's Industrial Production Down In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Germany's industrial production down in June

ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Industrial production in Germany fell in June on both a yearly and monthly basis, official figures from Destatis showed on Monday.

The production in industry index dropped 1.5% on a monthly basis and 1.7% on a yearly basis, the statistical authority said.

Down 3.

5% on a monthly basis, production in the automotive industry had a particularly severe effect on the country's overall industrial performance.

The construction industry, dropping 2.8% month-on-month in June, also had a negative impact.

"By contrast, the strong growth in production in the pharmaceutical industry (+7.9%) had a positive impact on overall performance," it noted.

Destatis added that production in energy-intensive industrial areas rose 1.1% in June versus May.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Germany May June From Industry

Recent Stories

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

5 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

5 minutes ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

58 minutes ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

2 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

3 hours ago
PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

14 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business