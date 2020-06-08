(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Germany's volume of industrial production saw a 17.9 percent month-on-month decrease in April, adjusted for seasonal variations, the country's Ministry for Economic Affairs said on Monday.

Analysts expected the drop to amount to 7.

5 percent only.

Exclusive of energy and construction sectors, the industrial production crashed by 22.1 percent month-on-month. Non-consumer goods production decreased by 13.8 percent, while consumer goods production saw a 8.7 percent drop.