- Home
- Business
- Germany's Industrial Production Falls by 17.9% Month-on-Month in April - Economy Ministry
Germany's Industrial Production Falls By 17.9% Month-on-Month In April - Economy Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Germany's volume of industrial production saw a 17.9 percent month-on-month decrease in April, adjusted for seasonal variations, the country's Ministry for Economic Affairs said on Monday.
Analysts expected the drop to amount to 7.
5 percent only.
Exclusive of energy and construction sectors, the industrial production crashed by 22.1 percent month-on-month. Non-consumer goods production decreased by 13.8 percent, while consumer goods production saw a 8.7 percent drop.