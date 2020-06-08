UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Industrial Production Falls By 17.9% Month-on-Month In April - Economy Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Germany's Industrial Production Falls by 17.9% Month-on-Month in April - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Germany's volume of industrial production saw a 17.9 percent month-on-month decrease in April, adjusted for seasonal variations, the country's Ministry for Economic Affairs said on Monday.

Analysts expected the drop to amount to 7.

5 percent only.

Exclusive of energy and construction sectors, the industrial production crashed by 22.1 percent month-on-month. Non-consumer goods production decreased by 13.8 percent, while consumer goods production saw a 8.7 percent drop.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Germany April

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2, 067 deaths with 103,671 cases ..

16 minutes ago

Mastercard brings Roster of Digital Priceless Expe ..

18 minutes ago

Kuwait to reopen mosques in some areas after three ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE will reinvent itself and can emer ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.