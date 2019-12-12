The faction of Germany's Left Party has called on the government to respond to Washington's sanctions targeting the Nord Stream 2 through imposing countermeasures, including tariffs on the US liquefied natural gas (LNG), lawmaker Klaus Ernst said on Thursday

The US draft defense budget for 2020, adopted by the House of Representatives and the Senate, provides for sanctions against companies engaged in construction of the Nord Stream 2 and the TurkStream pipelines. US President Donald Trump has pledged to sign the legislation immediately after it is submitted to him.

"The government should immediately react, using all the available diplomatic measures and targeted measures, to the threat of the US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2.

Apart from other things, it should impose import tariffs on the US liquefied gas," Ernst said, as quoted in a press release.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the US sanctions would not prevent the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. It is a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom and five European companies, including Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

The US is among the nations that oppose the project. It has been threatening all the parties involved with sanctions, while promoting its LNG on the European market.