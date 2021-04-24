UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Maas Says Arab Spring Failed Despite Millions Euros Poured In Support

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

Germany's Maas Says Arab Spring Failed Despite Millions Euros Poured in Support

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Over the past 10 years, Germany has spent over 750 million Euros (over $900 million) to support countries that went through the Arab Spring protests, but the result "failed" expectations, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"It was progress, accompanied by high hopes for democratization in many Arab countries. Now, 10 years later, much of sobering has come ... If we look at the expectations of those who took to the streets back then, we have to admit that it [Arab Spring] failed," Maas said at the EuropaCamp 2021 conference, noting that the wave of protests "was never what some expected."

According to Maas, Germany has invested more than "three quarters of a billion euros" in creation of democratic institutions in those countries.

"But such processes take a long time. It is a delusion to believe that demonstrations will in a few years change the system that has existed in its foundation for decades and centuries," the minister said.

The Arab Spring is a series of anti-government uprisings that started in Tunisia in 2010 and spread to other Arab countries, including Egypt, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Bahrain. The consequences of the deadly protests, including the overthrow of the governments in Yemen and Egypt and the longstanding civil war in Syria, continue to impact middle Eastern and North African politics to this day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Egypt Yemen Germany Progress Bahrain Tunisia Libya Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

2 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

1 hour ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

1 hour ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 hours ago

Cyprus to Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Mond ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.