BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Measures undertaken by the German authorities to support the national economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic have had a positive effect, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday after a meeting with representatives of the biggest German industrial groups.

"What the German government and relevant ministries have done has received a positive response, and all participants have confirmed that we are on the right track and are helping many businesses overcome the crisis," Altmaier said.

To support small and medium companies, families and self-employed citizens, the German government formed an additional budget of about 156 billion Euros ($169.

8 billion). Moreover, a stabilization fund of almost 600 billion euros has been set up to support major industrial companies. The government also took additional measures, such as establishing a rent-freeze policy and a simplified procedure for additional payments to companies that shifted have their employees to shorter working hours.

Germany has so far confirmed 133,830 COVID-19 cases with 3,868 fatalities and 81,800 recoveries.