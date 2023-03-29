UrduPoint.com

Germany's Public Debt Hits New High Of $2.5Trl In 2022 - Statistical Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Germany's public debt increased by 2% year-on-year at the end of 2022 to a new high of 2.37 trillion Euros ($2.5 trillion), the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Wednesday.

"The debt owed by the overall public budget ... to the non-public sector amounted to 2,367.3 billion euros at the end of 2022.

Based on provisional results, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reports that public debt rose by 2.0%, or 46.1 billion euros, compared with the end of 2021, thus reaching a new all-time high," the statement read.

Compared with the end of the third quarter of 2022, the debt has grown by 1.8%, or 41.9 billion euros, and now stands at 28,155 euros per capita, according to the statement. Measures to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in previous years and the current energy crisis are the reasons for the dept growth, the statistical office added.

