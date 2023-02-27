UrduPoint.com

Germany's Public Debt Increases Tenfold Since 2021 - Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Germany's Public Debt Increases Tenfold Since 2021 - Finance Minister

Germany's public debt has increased tenfold since the beginning of 2021, from 4 billion euros to 40 billion euros ($4.2 billion-$42.2 billion), Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday

"The country's debt burden has increased from four to almost 40 billion euros since 2021. This is the money that will be missing for other purposes, primarily for education, digitalization and investment in climate protection. Therefore, it is economically feasible to contain the growth of debts," Lindner said on Twitter.

"The country's debt burden has increased from four to almost 40 billion euros since 2021. This is the money that will be missing for other purposes, primarily for education, digitalization and investment in climate protection. Therefore, it is economically feasible to contain the growth of debts," Lindner said on Twitter.

Last week, Lindner attributed the debt growth to emergency measures during the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis. The minister emphasized that the government needs to limit its spending in order to solve the current economic problems, such as decline in living standards.

Europe has been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to keep its industries running in the aftermath of the global economic recession and Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

