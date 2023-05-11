UrduPoint.com

Germany's Retail Sector Set To Take A Hit

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Germany's retail sector set to take a hit

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Germany's retail sector is set to shrink with 9,000 shops and small businesses expected to close in 2023, according to the Handlesverband Deutschland, the national retail association of Germany.

According to figures from 2021, the country's retail sector is Germany's third-largest – accounting for 17% of its gross domestic product.

The group's head, Alexander von Preen, said in a statement: "In view of the figures from recent years, all the alarm bells must be ringing in all inner cities and in politics. Because without successful retail, the city centers have hardly any prospects for the future." He added: "If trade dies, the city dies. Trade is not only the supplier of the population, but is also characterized by its diverse social commitment on site and is also the caretaker of the cultural area of the inner city. These achievements are in danger." The situation in the capital Berlin is far worse, according to Nils Busch-Petersen, head of the Handlesverband Berlin, Berlin's retail association.

Busch-Petersen told Anadolu that so far 2,500-3,000 businesses have closed and he expects the number to rise.

"The situation is complicated because the retail industry is still suffering, beginning with the (February 2022) war in Ukraine. Even all the other branches have problems because the behavior of the customer changed totally," he said.

"They are looking very very sharply at their budgets so they select out, for example, organic foods, regional products which some politicians think is deeply ingrained in the customer," he added, saying this view of consumers is a misconception.

Customers "are changing everything, so we think we will lose more and more retailers," he said.

The thousands of empty storefronts in Berlin and its surroundings are "not the end," he added.

Retail associations and businesses point to the Ukraine war and the consequent energy price inflation for the change in customer preferences.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Germany Berlin Price SITE February All From Industry

Recent Stories

CJP expresses concerns over violation of court san ..

CJP expresses concerns over violation of court sanctity during Imran Khanâ€™s ar ..

13 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

1 hour ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khanâ€™s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khanâ€™s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

2 hours ago
 Intâ€™l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Intâ€™l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over â€˜vi ..

Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over â€˜violent protestsâ€™

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.