BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Rejection of the Nord Stream 2 project for carrying Russian gas to Europe would change the quality of the Russian-German partnership, the bilateral energy cooperation should not be used as a pressure instrument in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliament's energy and economy committee, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I certainly believe it would be a wrong move by the Federal document to implement measures to stop the project.

Energy partnership with Russia was established in the days when Germany's relations with Russia � the Soviet Union back then � were much worse than now. These were the Cold War days. Our energy partnership has successfully overcome all the crises, as it serves the interests of both sides. By the way, neither Russia nor Germany have ever used gas export as a pressure instrument. If it is done today, the quality [of relations] will change dramatically. I can only warn the sides against it," Ernst, who is also a member of The Left party, said.