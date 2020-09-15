UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Senior Lawmaker Believes Nord Stream 2 Rejection Would Affect Russia Partnership

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Germany's Senior Lawmaker Believes Nord Stream 2 Rejection Would Affect Russia Partnership

Rejection of the Nord Stream 2 project for carrying Russian gas to Europe would change the quality of the Russian-German partnership, the bilateral energy cooperation should not be used as a pressure instrument in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliament's energy and economy committee, said in an interview with Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Rejection of the Nord Stream 2 project for carrying Russian gas to Europe would change the quality of the Russian-German partnership, the bilateral energy cooperation should not be used as a pressure instrument in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliament's energy and economy committee, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I certainly believe it would be a wrong move by the Federal document to implement measures to stop the project.

Energy partnership with Russia was established in the days when Germany's relations with Russia � the Soviet Union back then � were much worse than now. These were the Cold War days. Our energy partnership has successfully overcome all the crises, as it serves the interests of both sides. By the way, neither Russia nor Germany have ever used gas export as a pressure instrument. If it is done today, the quality [of relations] will change dramatically. I can only warn the sides against it," Ernst, who is also a member of The Left party, said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Parliament German Germany Nord Gas All Opposition

Recent Stories

EAD launches project to rehabilitate local Samar B ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Chairperson meets with key players i ..

10 minutes ago

ADQ launch of Union71 to introduce faster, more ac ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews progress m ..

25 minutes ago

ERC mobile clinics continue providing medical serv ..

25 minutes ago

AD Executive Council issues resolution to transfer ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.