BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) leader and candidate for chancellorship, Olaf Scholz, said on Monday that all the parties involved should undertake obligations in connection with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline launch, while Ukraine should remain a transit country.

"As gas pipeline construction was completed, now everyone should make sure that the guarantees related to its operation are undertaken. These guarantees include that Ukraine will remain a transit country, as we have to make sure that gas supplies carry no risk for some countries in Eastern Europe," Scholz said at a press conference.

The SPD leader emphasized that Germany "made a significant effort" to ensure that such guarantees are reliable.