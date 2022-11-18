UrduPoint.com

Germany's SPD Says Country At Risk Of De-Industrialization Amid Staff, Energy Shortages

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Germany's SPD Says Country at Risk of De-Industrialization Amid Staff, Energy Shortages

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Germany has been facing a threat of de-industrialization due to partial disruptions in supply chains, staff shortages and high energy prices, Lars Klingbeil, a co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), said on Thursday.

"Let's not delude ourselves: the danger of de-industrialization in Germany is real. Supply chains are partially disrupted, we are facing a shortage of specialists and high energy prices. That is why some companies decide to make investments not in Germany's favor," Klingbeil told German newspaper Welt.

The politician also said there were already signals from the German industrial sector that companies were ready to relocate to the United States.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices accelerated their rise.

Energy security rose to the top of both global and national agendas, with European governments forced to resort to contingency measures. European businesses have also been pressured to comply with strict energy saving measures while also having to pay higher energy bills, which caused many companies to cut production or close down.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany United States February From Top

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

46 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

46 minutes ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

1 hour ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

1 hour ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

1 hour ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.