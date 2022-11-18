MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Germany has been facing a threat of de-industrialization due to partial disruptions in supply chains, staff shortages and high energy prices, Lars Klingbeil, a co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), said on Thursday.

"Let's not delude ourselves: the danger of de-industrialization in Germany is real. Supply chains are partially disrupted, we are facing a shortage of specialists and high energy prices. That is why some companies decide to make investments not in Germany's favor," Klingbeil told German newspaper Welt.

The politician also said there were already signals from the German industrial sector that companies were ready to relocate to the United States.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices accelerated their rise.

Energy security rose to the top of both global and national agendas, with European governments forced to resort to contingency measures. European businesses have also been pressured to comply with strict energy saving measures while also having to pay higher energy bills, which caused many companies to cut production or close down.