BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Germany has provided Ukraine with over $2 billion in financial assistance since 2014, which makes it one of Kiev's biggest donors, on par with the United States, the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development said on Tuesday.

"The main goals (of German policy on Ukraine) include the stabilization of Ukraine's east, political and economic rapprochement with the European Union, and increase in energy efficiency as an important component of the German-Ukrainian energy partnership," the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Since 2014, Ukraine has received from Germany almost 1.83 billion Euros ($2.08 billion) in humanitarian aid, assistance for development, and German-Ukrainian energy partnership, including an untied loan of $570 million and 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in 2021, according to the statement.

Ukraine has repeatedly criticized Germany for refusal to supply it with weapons amid tensions with Russia, but Berlin has insisted it is ready to help in all ways but militarily.

The situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks, with the United States and the EU raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. The EU also expressed concerns over possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of escalation, while holding talks with the United States and other suppliers concerning the issue.

Russia in turn has on many occasions rejected the allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.