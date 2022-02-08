UrduPoint.com

Germany's Total Financial Aid To Ukraine Exceeds $2Bln Since 2014 - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Germany's Total Financial Aid to Ukraine Exceeds $2Bln Since 2014 - Ministry

Germany has provided Ukraine with over $2 billion in financial assistance since 2014, which makes it one of Kiev's biggest donors, on par with the United States, the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Germany has provided Ukraine with over $2 billion in financial assistance since 2014, which makes it one of Kiev's biggest donors, on par with the United States, the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development said on Tuesday.

"The main goals (of German policy on Ukraine) include the stabilization of Ukraine's east, political and economic rapprochement with the European Union, and increase in energy efficiency as an important component of the German-Ukrainian energy partnership," the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Since 2014, Ukraine has received from Germany almost 1.83 billion Euros ($2.08 billion) in humanitarian aid, assistance for development, and German-Ukrainian energy partnership, including an untied loan of $570 million and 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in 2021, according to the statement.

Ukraine has repeatedly criticized Germany for refusal to supply it with weapons amid tensions with Russia, but Berlin has insisted it is ready to help in all ways but militarily.

The situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks, with the United States and the EU raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. The EU also expressed concerns over possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of escalation, while holding talks with the United States and other suppliers concerning the issue.

Russia in turn has on many occasions rejected the allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Loan Resolution Ukraine Russia Europe German European Union Germany Berlin Kiev United States Border Event All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

59 more test positive of COVID-19 in Blochistan

59 more test positive of COVID-19 in Blochistan

33 seconds ago
 PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farr ..

PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farrukh

34 seconds ago
 Spending on social protection rose nearly 270% wit ..

Spending on social protection rose nearly 270% with pandemic: UN

36 seconds ago
 FBR rebuts news story publish in 'Daily Business R ..

FBR rebuts news story publish in 'Daily Business Recorder'

39 seconds ago
 DC Gwadar urges students to pay attention on acqui ..

DC Gwadar urges students to pay attention on acquiring quality education

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 46 beggars

Police arrest 46 beggars

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>