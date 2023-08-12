Open Menu

Germany's Trade Surplus Doubles In H1 As Imports Decline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Germany's trade surplus doubles in H1 as imports decline

BERLIN, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Germany's trade surplus in the first half (H1) of 2023 more than doubled year-on-year to 98.7 billion Euros (108.6 billion U.S. Dollars), the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said Friday.

While exports rose by 3.3 percent to 797.8 billion euros in the first six months, the value of goods imported by Europe's largest economy fell by 4.3 percent to 699.1 billion euros, according to Destatis.

With a value of 136.5 billion euros, motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts were the country's best-selling product group abroad.

According to the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), the country's carmakers increased their H1 exports by 32 percent year-on-year to almost 1.7 million units. Pre-COVID-19 levels, however, will remain "out of reach" this year.

Despite a decline in both imports and exports, China remained Germany's most important trading partner in H1, with a total trade volume of 128.8 billion euros, according to the latest official figures. (1 euro = 1.10 U.S. Dollar)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Dollar Europe China German Vehicles Vehicle Germany Euro Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activi ..

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activities at Modesh World

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with p ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with panel session on sustainable de ..

12 minutes ago
 vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Captu ..

Vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Capturing the Essence of Cultural D ..

17 minutes ago
 FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

17 minutes ago
 Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

47 minutes ago
 Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

1 hour ago
Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

1 hour ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

1 hour ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

1 hour ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

1 hour ago
 PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

2 hours ago
 President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose ca ..

President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose caretaker PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business