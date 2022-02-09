UrduPoint.com

Germany's Trade Surplus Fell In 2021 On Supply Woes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022

Germany's trade surplus fell in 2021 on supply woes

Germany's trade surplus fell for the fifth year in a row in 2021, official data showed Wednesday, as a global supply crunch hampered exports, including in its key auto sector

Frankfurt, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany's trade surplus fell for the fifth year in a row in 2021, official data showed Wednesday, as a global supply crunch hampered exports, including in its key auto sector.

The trade balance of Europe's biggest economy showed a surplus of 173.3 billion Euros ($197.9 billion) last year, down from 180.4 billion euros in 2020, the Federal statistics office Destatis said in a statement.

