(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany's trade surplus fell for the fifth year in a row in 2021, official data showed Wednesday, as a global supply crunch hampered exports, including in its key auto sector

Frankfurt, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany's trade surplus fell for the fifth year in a row in 2021, official data showed Wednesday, as a global supply crunch hampered exports, including in its key auto sector.

The trade balance of Europe's biggest economy showed a surplus of 173.3 billion Euros ($197.9 billion) last year, down from 180.4 billion euros in 2020, the Federal statistics office Destatis said in a statement.