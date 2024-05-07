Germany's Trade Surplus Widens To $24B In March
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Germany's foreign trade surplus widened to €22.3 billion ($24 billion) in March, according to official data released on Tuesday.
The figure rose from €21.4 billion in February and €17.2 in March 2023, Destatis data showed.
German exports ticked up by 1.2% year-on-year to €134.1 billion in March and its imports dropped 3% to €111.9 billion.
Compared to the prior month, exports and imports climbed 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively.
Germany's exports of goods to countries outside the EU totaled at €60.9 billion while its imports from third countries hit €53.1 billion in March.
Most German shipments in March went to the US, valued at €14.3 billion, increasing 3.6% month-on-month.
Exports to China went up by 3.7% to €8.3 billion and to the UK decreased by 3.8% to €6.4 billion.
Germany's main source of imports was China with €13.7 billion, marking a hike of 14.3% from February.
